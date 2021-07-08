Bihar: BSF personnel arrested for carrying huge cache of arms

The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police learnt that the BSF personnel coming from Ranchi was carrying arms and ammunition. Accordingly, a team of STF started chasing him soon after the BSF personnel named Jay Kumar Rai entered the territory of Bihar.

Patna, July 8 (IANS) Bihar Police arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for allegedly transporting a huge cache of arms and ammunition in his car on Thursday.

"The BSF personnel was travelling with his family in a car bearing a sticker of Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB). The STF has also informed police of the respective district. We have intercepted him at Bhagat Singh Chowk of Arwal district," said Rajiv Ranjan, SP of Arwal district.

"We asked all persons to step out of the car. During the search, we have found two regular rifles, one regular pistol, 500 live cartridges and fake registration number of the vehicle," Rajiv Ranjan said.

"We have arrested the BSF personnel and also detained his family members for questioning. The interrogation of the personnel is underway to find out his motive of transporting such a huge cache of arms and ammunition," the SP said.

--IANS

ajk/kr