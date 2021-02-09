Bihar cabinet expansion: Shahnawaz gets industry, road construction for Nitin (Ld)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Shahnawaz Hussain has been given charge of the Industry Ministry while Nitin Naveen has been given the Road Construction Department while the Environment, Forest and Climate Department has been given to Neeraj Kumar Babloo.

Patna, Feb 9 (IANS) Portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in the Nitish Kumar government were distributed on Tuesday after the first cabinet expansion.

The Cooperatives Department has been given to Subhash Singh, Panchayati Raj to Samrat Chaudhary, Mines and Mineral Resources Department to Janak Ram, Art, Culture and Youth to Alok Ranjan Jha, Tourism to Narayan Prasad, Sugarcane and Law to Pramod Kumar and Prohibition, Excise and Registration to Sunil Kumar.

The charge of Food and Consumer Protection Department has been given to Leshi Singh, Water Resources Department and Information and Public Relations Department to Sanjay Jha, Social Welfare to Madan Sahni, Rural Development to Shrawan Kumar, Rural Works to Jayant Raj and Minority Welfare to Jama Khan.

Independent candidate Sumit Singh, who has supported the JDU, has been given the Science and Technology Department.

