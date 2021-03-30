Bihar CM directly responsible for corruption: Tejashwi

Patna, March 30 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said that massive corruption and loot is taking place in several departments of Bihar government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is directly responsible for it.

Referring to a CAG report, Tejashwi said that different departments of Bihar government have not submitted utility certificates, to analyse the expenses in various sectors, from last 8-10 years. "There are 56 per cent posts in education and 70 per cent posts in non education sectors are vacant. Only 50 per cent fund is being spent by the departments while the remaining is going into the pockets of corrupt officials and public representatives of the ruling parties," he added.