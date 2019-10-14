Bihar CM Nitish Kumar starts process of disbursing financial relief to flood-affected families

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday kick-started the process to provide financial relief of Rs 6000 to the families affected by floods and heavy rainfall in state capital Patna and in other districts.

Nitish Kumar started the process during a meeting with the State Disaster Management Authority and senior state government officials here.The affected families in flood-affected districts of Patna, Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Nawada, Nalanda, Khagariya, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Munger, Buxar, Katihar, Jahanabad, Arwal and Purnia will be provided financial assistance.The relief amount of Rs 6000 will be disbursed through the Public Financial Management System directly to the bank accounts of those affected.Kumar also told the officials to make arrangements to open bank accounts for those who did not have one."The Chief Minister has directed that the financial relief shall reach all the affected families before the festival of Diwali," read a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.Incessant rainfall and rise in the water level of river Ganga caused floods in the state, with over 73 people losing their lives. Many are still missing.(ANI)