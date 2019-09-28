Bihar CM orders district Collectors to continue monitoring flood situation till Oct 15

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): In view of the flood-like situation in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday ordered all the district collectors to continue monitoring the situation and relief measures till October 15.

The Chief Minister held a meeting via video conference to take stock of the situation.Officials informed the Chief Minister about the camps and the measures that are being carried out to provide relief to the affected people and the operations being undertaken by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams.Through the video conference, the Chief Minister took stock of situation in the districts including Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur and Munger.Patna witnessed heavy downpour today, causing traffic jams and water-logging in several parts of the city. The commuters on two-wheelers were seen wading through knee-deep waters. Pedestrians were also stranded for hours due to water-logged roads and bridges.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the city is likely to receive light rain with thunderstorm for the next week. (ANI)