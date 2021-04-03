Bihar Cong President tests positive for Covid-19

Jha took to Twitter after he tested positive on Friday evening, asking people to take extra precautions and also undergo a Covid-19 test at the earliest.

Patna, April 3 (IANS) Bihar unit Congress President Madan Mohan Jha has tested positive for Covid-19 and has asked people to take preventive measures.

"I went under home quarantine as soon as my Covid-19 report came positive. I have symptoms of this illness since Holi," Jha tweeted.

According to sources close to Jha, he recently met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress State In-charge, Bhakt Charan Das, during political events and rallies.

"Madan Mohan Jha went to Bagaha with Das on March 27 for a political event. He also participated in the party meetings and events at Patna's Sadaqat Ashram and other places, too," the source said.

The second phase of coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Bihar with 662 people having tested positive in the last 24 hours. The situation is nearly similar to that in the last week of December 2020 when the state health department detected nearly 600 cases per day.

