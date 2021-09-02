Bihar cop accused of blackmailing woman with nude photos

Ravi Ranjan, deployed in Ahiyapur police station, had managed to take nude photographs and videos of a woman and was blackmailing her for the past few weeks. The victim recorded his threat calls and filed a complaint with the local police on Thursday. She also gave a copy of the audio clip to media persons.

Patna, Sep 2 (IANS) A day after a Bihar Police constable in Muzaffarpur was arrested for uploading semi-nude photographs of a woman colleague on social media, another constable in the district has been accused of blackmailing a woman with her nude photos.

In a 52 second audio clip, the constable was forcing her to meet him alone. He is also promising to delete her photographs and videos from his mobile phone once she meets him, while threatening her against approaching the police or any one else.

"The accused constable was part of a police team which came to my house for the investigation of a bike theft. They have arrested my husband on the charge of bike theft. As my son was ill and I had to go to hospital, I was changing my clothes when he took my nude photographs and video and began blackmailing me," the victim said.

"Ravi Ranjan used to send photographs on my Whatsapp number and delete it before I could take a screenshot of it. He also sent obscene messages to me and deleted them as soon as I saw it," she said.

Ahiya SHO Sunil Rajak said: "We have received a complaint against a constable on Thursday and investigation is underway. The action will be taken against the accused constable based on findings of the investigation reports."

Earlier, a constable, posted in the police lines, was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of uploading the semi-nude photograph of a fellow female constable last month.

--IANS

ajk/vd