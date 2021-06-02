Bihar cop booked under POCSO Act for raping domestic help

Patna, June 3 (IANS) A DSP rank officer of the Bihar Police has been booked for allegedly raping a minor in Gaya district, an official said.

The FIR against Kamal Kant Prasad was registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in the women police station on the direction of district court. Prasad allegedly committed the crime at his official residence during Dushahara celebrations in 2017 and his wife made the video of the incident and filed a complaint. The victim was his domestic help.