Bihar cop found in inebriated state during poll duty

Patna, Oct 25 (IANS) A constable deployed on panchayat election duty in Bihar's Buxar district was arrested after being found in an inebriated state on Monday.

The voting for the fifth phase of panchayat election is currently underway in several districts on Monday.

The police constable Chandan Singh was deployed at polling booth number five in Vikrampur village. He was allegedly involved in misbehaving with some voters standing in a queue which led to a chaos-like situation at the polling booth.