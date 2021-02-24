  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Bihar cop shot dead as liquor smugglers open fire on police during raid

Bihar cop shot dead as liquor smugglers open fire on police during raid

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 24th, 2021, 22:44:42hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Deputy Superintendent of Police PN Sahu. (Photo/ANI)

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], February 24 (ANI): A police sub-inspector was shot dead in the Majorganj area of Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Tuesday when he had gone to arrest a person accused in an illegal liquor sale case.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police PN Sahu, the late sub-inspector Dinesh Ram and Chowkidar Lal Babu were fired upon while entering the home of the accused.
"A police team had gone to arrest a person accused in an illegal liquor sale case. They were fired upon when they were entering the home of the accused," Sahi said.
"Sub-inspector Dinesh Ram and Chowkidar Lal Babu sustained injuries in the firing. Ram died on way to a hospital, Babu is undergoing treatment," the DSP added. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features