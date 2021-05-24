Bihar couple solemnise marriage without celebrations during Covid-19

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic the marriage was postponed last year. This year too when the time was auspicious for solemnising the marriage, the second wave of Covid-19 struck the state followed by a lockdown leading to Gautam's marriage being postponed again. However, this time Gautam decided to get married.

The marriage of 24-year-old Gautam Kumar, the son of Anil Tanti who is a resident of Uchakaganw in Bhagalpur district, was fixed in January last year with Kumkum Kumari, the daughter of Brahmadev Tanti who is a resident of Bharatshila village in Banka district.

On Friday, Gautam dressed up and went to his fiancee's house in Bharatshila village located in Banka district, which is 24 km away from Bhagalpur riding a bicycle.

After the groom arrived by bicycle, the bride's family welcomed him with all the traditional rituals. Thereafter the priest was called and the marriage took place the same day.

Gautam and Kumkum solemnised their marriage without any guests, celebrations or wedding procession.

When Prabhat Ranjan, the Block Development Officer of Shambhuganj block in Banka district, came to know about Gautam taking such a decision, he arrived at the wedding ceremony and blessed the bride and the groom and as well as felicitated them with an award.

Prabhat Ranjan told IANS, "While the Bihar government still appeals to people to avoid going to crowded places, this step by Gautam is commendable. Gautam got married ,too, without other people facing any problem."

He said the Banka district administration would recommend a reward for the bride under the Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana.

People are praising Gautam's action and his marriage is being widely talked about in the surrounding areas.

--IANS

