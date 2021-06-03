Bihar: Covaxin trials on children begin at Patna's AIIMS

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 3 (ANI): Patna's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the paediatric trials for the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Bharat Biotech, Covaxin.



Covaxin received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod to conduct clinical trials in children on May 11.

VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog had earlier said, "Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years."

India started the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.

The third phase of the vaccination started on May 1 for the beneficiary aged between 18-44.

India has three COVID-19 vaccine - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute's Covishield and Russia's Sputnik V. Covaxin and Covishield are being manufactured in India. (ANI)