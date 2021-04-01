Bihar DGP's wife more richer then husband

The Bihar government has revealed the movable and immovable assets and cash amount of IAS, IPS and grade 2 officers working in its various departments for 2020-21.

Patna, April 1 (IANS) Bihar DGP Sanjeev Kumar Singhal's wife is more richer then him, according to the detail of their assets uploaded on the official website on Thursday.

As per the financial details given by Singhal to the state government, he has Rs 18.33 lakh in SBI's Secretariat Branch in Patna and Rs 43,700 in SBI's main branch, Rs 31,000 in SBI Sambhal account, Rs 5.43 lakh in Delhi's RK Puram branch, and Rs 37.47 lakh in his PF account.

He also has two LIC policies having premiums of Rs 10,000 and Rs 56,000 per year.

His wife Sumita Singhal, however, has Rs 83 lakh deposited in various bank accounts in Patna and Delhi and in provident funds, apart from 470 grams gold, 2 kg silver and 40 grams of diamond ornaments.

This includes Rs 92,000 in SBI's main branch in Delhi, Rs 2,800 in SBI Raj Bhawan Patna branch, Rs 3.19 lakh in ICICI's Patna branch, Rs 3,800 in the capital gain account, Rs 31.60 lakh in her PF account and fixed deposits of Rs 48 lakh.

She has four insurance policies - two of LIC having premium of Rs 22,000 and Rs 86,000 per year, Kotak Mahindra insurance policy with Rs 15,000 premium, and an ICICI Lombard insurance policy with Rs 50,000 premium.

The couple have two residential flats in Gurugram and Delhi, while a commercial plot is also registered in her name.

The DGP has also taken a loan of Rs 1.38 crore for the MBBS course of his son.

--IANS

ajk/vd