Bihar Divisional Commissioner engages in altercation with ex-Minister's daughter

According to a complaint lodged by the victim Vidisha Singh at the Shastri Nagar police station, her driver had parked the car in front of her house.

Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) In a suspected case of road rage, the Divisional Commissioner of Bihar's Saran district allegedly, engaged in an altercation with the daughter of former Cabinet Minister Veena Shahi in Patna's Shivpuri area.

"While my driver was waiting inside the car, Saran Divisional Commissioner Poonam's car arrived and hit my parked vehicle. When my driver objected to the act, her driver and bodyguard stepped outside and abused him," she said.

"My husband, Harendra Singh, and I came out on the balcony and asked them to apologise to my driver. However, they refused to apologise. When we went out of the house, Poonam and her husband started hurling abuses at us. When we went to call the police, Poonam's husband entered my house, threatened my husband, grabbed him by his collar and pushed him," she added.

Station House Officer (SHO), Rama Shankar Singh, of Shastri Nagar police station, told IANS: "We have received a complaint from Vidisha Singh and are investigating the matter. The FIR will be registered after the investigation."

