Bihar doctor comes to aid of Covid patients through 'D-LAMP' initiative

He said that during the Covid times with lack of availability of beds and oxygen, a person infected with the virus should start taking medicines based on the concept of 'D-LAMP' immediately.

Kumar, Telemedicine Coordinator of Patna AIIMS, told IANS that he receives many calls every day about Covid-19 infection. He started the initiative 'D-LAMP in consultation with several senior physicians and scientists.

He said that 'D-LAMP' is an acronym where 'D' stands for Dexamethasone, 'L' for Low molecular weight heparin injection or Apixaban tablet, 'A' for Azithromycin tablet, 'M' for Montelukast and Levocetirizine and 'P' for Paracetamol. With the intake of these medicines, Covid-19 infection can be cured within a few days.

He said he receives phone calls from many states, but most of the calls are from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Kumar says whether or not you are infected or have been cured of the infection, one must follow the 'M3 PHC', which means "I will do primary health care".

He said M3 -- mask, multivitamin and mouth gargle -- is essential for every individual today. Today there is a problem over getting oxygen. 'P' means that if one sleeps more on one's stomach, it is certain that the amount of oxygen can be kept right.

Kumar's 'H' means Handwash and 'C' means Chest Physiotherapy. He said for chest physiotherapy, one can blow a conch shell or inflate a balloon. Apart from this, chest physiotherapy can also be done by chest spirometry.

Asked about the problem over Remdesivir injections, Kumar says this injection could be helpful for a patient who usually takes 15 days to recover from the infection, but it is not a panacea for Covid-19. He said many other senior doctors hold the same view.

He says that patients today need to be strengthened mentally as well. He advised Covid-19 patients that if they have contracted the infection, there is no need to panic.

--IANS

mnp-asn/khz/bg