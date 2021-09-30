Bihar Dy CM Renu Devi pays courtesy visit to PM Modi, seeks help for flood victims

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi made a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday and sought help for flood victims.



The Deputy Chief Minister apprised PM Modi of the agricultural damage that the farmers in the state incurred due to the floods this year and requested that the central government consider Bihar's demand so that the farmers can be compensated.

As per a press release from the office of Deputy CM's office, the Bihar government had demanded an amount of Rs 3763.85 crore as reimbursement of expenditure on aid works, including agricultural input subsidy.

The release also mentioned that a total of Rs 7,75,000 crore was distributed by the state government among 12,91,840 families affected by floods this year, wherein Rs 6000 were distributed per family.

Among other demands, Renu Devi also sought financial assistance for the construction of Other Backward Classes (OBC) Welfare Hostels in eight districts of Bihar, namely Gopalganj, Buxar, Nawada, Saharsa, Purnia, Araria and Nalanda.

Taking to Twitter, Renu Devi said, "Met Honourable Prime Minister of the country @narendramodi Ji at his South Block office in New Delhi and received blessings and guidance from him." (ANI)