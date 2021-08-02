Bihar ex-MLA's son shot in Banka

Patna, Aug 2 (IANS) A former Rashtrya Janata Dal MLA's son came under attack in Bihar's Banka district, an official said.

Praful Chand Yadav, son of former Katoria MLA Bhola Yadav, was shot at on Sunday.

Praful was on his way from Kushmaha block to Bounsi when unidentified attackers intercepted him near Mahuawaran Jabra village. They fired three rounds of bullets and one of the gunshots hit Yadav below the hip.