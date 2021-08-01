Bihar family urges Centre to help bring back body of student who died in China

Gaya (Bihar) [India], August 1 (ANI): The grieving family of a youth from Bihar's Gaya district who was found dead in China, where he was pursuing studies, has urged the government to help bring back the body of their deceased son back to India.



Nagsen Aman, a third-year student at China's Tianjin University was found dead on July 29, according to his uncle and BJP leader Ramkishor Paswan.

"We were informed about the death of my nephew by the University on July 29. After that, we have not received any official communication. We are constantly requesting the Indian government that if our nephew has died, then please help us bring his body back," Paswan told ANI.

Paswan said his family had been in regular touch with Aman and he was in good health.

He further said that Aman was in the university during the entire COVID-19 pandemic, and had never tested positive for coronavirus.

Another uncle of Aman, Pankaj Paswan said that the family will write to President Ram Noth Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to help bring the body back from China.

"He was the only son of our family. We were in regular contact with him. He was perfectly healthy. On July 29, we received a call from an unknown number that he is no more. Since then we have been trying to establish contact with the university unsuccessfully. We also received a call from the embassy and they also said that our son has died," added Pankaj.

Earlier on Friday, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal tweeted about the incident and urged Minister of State of External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi for her urgent intervention in the matter.

"Meenakshi Lekhi ji A student from Bihar studying in Tianjin Univ China, has been found dead under unknown circumstances. The family was informed 2day morning while no official communication has been received either from the Univ or from the Chinese Embassy. Request your urgent intervention," tweeted Jaiswal. (ANI)

