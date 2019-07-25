Bihar Floods: District Administration issues advisory amid heavy rainfall prediction in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): District Administration of Muzaffarpur has issued an advisory asking people to stay inside their houses amid heavy rainfall prediction by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bihar on Thursday.

"Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall prediction for the day, please avoid going out unnecessarily. Stay indoors and stay safe. Those staying in the catchment areas of Burhi Gandak, Lakhandei Gandak and Bagmati, stay alert. Water levels will rise due to heavy rainfall in Upper regions of Nepal," the advisory read.



"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, West Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan and Gangetic West Bengal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka,Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, East Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura," predicted IMD.

The local administration on Wednesday had deployed boats to help flood-affected victims and police personnel in the district after the overflowing Burhi Gandak river inundated urban areas. (ANI)

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, West Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan and Gangetic West Bengal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka,Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, East Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura," predicted IMD.The local administration on Wednesday had deployed boats to help flood-affected victims and police personnel in the district after the overflowing Burhi Gandak river inundated urban areas. (ANI)