Bihar floods: Fogging work begins in water logged areas

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): To keep the vector-borne diseases at bay, the Bihar government on Thursday has begun the fogging work in the water-logged areas of the state.

"We are fogging Rajendra Nagar area and also spraying bleaching powder. We have also tried to operate JCB machine in the Dinkar Golambar, Vaishali Chowk and here. We are also distributing bleach powder to each household so that the people can spray it inside their houses. We have also cleared most of the animal carcases from this area," District Magistrate, Patna Kumar Ravi said while speaking to media.



He further said that the machines which have been brought from outside are being installed in the areas to speed up the relief work in the flooded areas.

After incessant rainfall that resulted in floods in the state, the death count has risen to 73, with nine reported injured, according to the state officials.

The NDRF has rescued over ten thousand people from the state capital, Patna. The rescue teams have been rowing people across the flooded streets in inflated boats from the past few days.

Even as Bihar continues to be under the deluge, an Orange Alert has been issued for Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai, and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4, as these areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall. (ANI)

