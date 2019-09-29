Bihar floods: Nitish Kumar assures all assistance for relief measures

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): After floods wreaked havoc in several isolated places of Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assured all possible assistance for relief measures.

Speaking to media in Patna, he said, " There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday and water in Ganga river is rising constantly. But there are proper arrangements and administration is at the spot and making all the efforts to help people."

"Such a situation is not in any one's hand, it's a natural thing. Arrangements are being done to provide drinking water to all. Also, arrangements are being made for community kitchens for the flood-affected people," he added.It should be noted that so far, 17 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the region after relentless rains lashed the capital city since late Friday night.The heavy downpour has also disrupted the rail traffic in the region. At least ten trains were cancelled today morning. Delays were reported on several routes. Passengers were stranded for hours after a railway track got submerged at Patna Junction railway station following heavy rainfall.Yesterday also, the Nalanda Medical College hospital was inundated with water, forcing doctors and paramedical staff to carry out practice in the knee-deep waters.Visuals accessed from the medical centre showed that wards and corridors are flooded with unclean stagnant water.According to the India Meteorological Department, Patna will receive more rainfall for the next three days accompanied by thunderstorms. The temperature in the area will oscillate between 23 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius. (ANI)