Bihar floods: Over 10 thousand people rescued, says NDRF

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over ten thousand people from state capital Patna which has been reeling under floods since the last few days, NDRF Commandant Vijay Sinha said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "NDRF has rescued ten thousand people, so far. Relief material distribution and their need for food are also being addressed."The rescue teams have been rowing people across the flooded streets in inflated boats from the past few days.Sinha said that the water level has not receded yet. "Right now, we are using boats to rescue people. After the water levels recede, we will use the tractors."He said that areas in the city have been split-up, where both NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are separately carrying out relief work. "There are police representatives and magistrate in each area and they are helping the rescue teams in distributing the relief material," said the commandant.Meanwhile, the locals scoffed at the authorities and said that they are not getting access to safe drinking water. "We have to cross the flooded streets in order to get the drinking water. There is no electricity from the last five days," said a local woman.Five NDRF teams have been deployed in Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh areas of Patna to assist people amid flood situation. The Indian Air Force helicopters are dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas.According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, 40 people have died in the state due to floods so far. (ANI)