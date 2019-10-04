Bihar floods: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey chairs emergency meeting of doctors

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union State Health Minister Ashwani Choubey on Friday called for an emergency meeting of the doctors to deal with the possibility of the spread of diseases due to waterlogging in the state, triggered by heavy rainfall.

The meeting was attended by doctors from Delhi along with those from Patna AIIMS and the Director of Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly in touch with the situation in Bihar and has said that help should be provided in every way," Choubey said.

The state on Thursday initiated fogging in different localities of Patna to prevent the likelihood of epidemics.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on October 2 had issued an orange alert for Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai, and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4, as these areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The death toll due to incessant rainfall and floods in different parts of Bihar has risen to 42. (ANI)

