Bihar Floods: Where are NDA MPs when people need them most, asks Cong RS MP Akhilesh Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, on Tuesday asked where the NDA MPs were when the entire state is flooded and what were they doing for their voters who are forced to live in these difficult conditions.

Former Union Minister of State, Singh told ANI that out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, 39 were won by NDA, but MP from Patna, Ram Kripal Yadav, is residing in Delhi rather than helping flood victims.

He further said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should resign on moral grounds for being unable to tackle the floods in the capital and other areas of the state."Nitish Kumar has been unable to tackle the floods in the state and he has no courage to rule Bihar. He is just biding his time. I want to tell him that he should resign from the chief ministerial post on moral grounds," Singh said."It is very unfortunate that Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had to be rescued by NDRF. One can imagine the condition of the common residents of Patna. Schools and hospitals are all flooded in Patna. Patna Municipal Corporation has become a hell. Even my house is flooded, so are the houses of several MLAs in the state," he added.The cabinet secretary chaired the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting to review the flood situation in Bihar and the Central government has assured Bihar government that it will provide all the necessary aid.As many as 40 people have died and many are injured in the state due to incessant rain and floods, officials said on Tuesday. (ANI)