Bihar gang-rape: 2 brothers of girl among 4 named in FIR

Bettiah (Bihar) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Police have registered a case against four persons in the incident of alleged gang-rape a girl in Bettiah on Friday.

Two of the four accused are brothers of the girl, who was reportedly an inmate of the NGO-run infamous Muzaffarpur Shelter Home where 44 girls were allegedly sexually assaulted.

The victim has been sent for medical examination and medical board has been constituted for the same."An incident of rape has come to notice in which FIR has been registered. A medical board is constituted and the victim has been sent for the medical examination. Further action will be taken," said Bettiah SP Jayant Kant.Several girls were allegedly sexually assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and the issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which had conducted a social audit. The case pertains to the alleged sexual abuse of 44 girls who used to reside in the state-run shelter home."As of now our investigation is limited to this case only and we are observing the injuries on the body of the victim and also her medical report. Four persons have been named in the FIR. Among them, two are brothers and rest of two are their known ones," said the officer.Police are also analysing the mobile call details of the accused and also the CCTV footages in the area."Mobile call details of all of them are being analysed and what other things happened with the girl are also investigated. We are also investigating the CCTV footages and the statement of the locals," he said.The Supreme Court on September 12 had directed the Bihar government to take steps to unite eight out of 44 girls, victims in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case, with their family members.Meanwhile, the opposition has slammed the JD(S)-BJP government in the state led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for failing to provide a safe environment for women.Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)