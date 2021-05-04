Bihar goes under lockdown till May 15 amid Covid surge

Patna, May 4 (IANS) To reduce the rapid surge in coronavirus infections in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state till May 15.

Nitish Kumar tweeted on Tuesday, "After discussions with fellow ministers and officials on Monday, it has been decided to implement a complete lockdown in Bihar till May 15. The Disaster Management Group has been instructed to take action on Tuesday in relation to the lockdown's detailed guidelines and other activities."