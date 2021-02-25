Bihar government should rethink liquor ban: BJP legislator

"After the attack on the police officer in Sitamarhi, the situation became more serious here in Bihar," he said.

Patna, Feb 25 (IANS) With the Bihar government facing criticism for "ineffective" implementation of the liquor ban, BJP Legislative Councillor Sanjay Paswan on Thursday said that the state government should reconsider it to avoid smuggling and attacks on security forces.

Paswan also slammed the state Home Secretary. "The Home Secretary is my good friend but he is unable to handle the department. After a series of incidents taking place in Bihar, he should step back from the post," he said.

In reaction, Janata Dal-United MLA Gulam Gaus said: "It could be his (Paswan's) personal view. Nitish Kumar is very serious about liquor ban and he cannot compromise on it."

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is on backfoot after a series of incidents in Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Kaimur and Rohtas where over 20 persons lost their lives after consuming suspected poisonous liquor in the last 15 days. This was followed by the incident in Kunwari village under Majorganj police station in Sitamarhi district on Wednesday where a sub-inspector was killed and the village chowkidar sustained gunshot injuries in a shootout with liquor mafia.

Nitish Kumar had implemented prohibition in 2016.

