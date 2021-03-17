Bihar Governor nominates 12 MLCs from his quota

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 17 (ANI): Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan has nominated members to fill 12 vacancies in the state legislative council. Upendra Kushwaha is among those who have been nominated.



The list also includes leaders Ashok Choudhary, Janak Ram, Dr Ram Vachan Rai, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Lallan Kumar Sarraf, Dr Rajendra Prasad Gupta, Sanjay Singh, Devesh Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Ghanshyam Thakur and Nivedita Singh.

Kushwaha recently merged his Rashtriya Lok Samta Party into the Janata Dal (United).(ANI)

