Bihar govt directs DMs, SPs to keep an eye on orchestra operators

Such a decision was taken after the findings of the investigation wherein an orchestra organizer Rekha Kumari alias Bua used to lure poor minor girls to work in the orchestra on handsome salaries and then forced them into the flesh trade, sending them to the dance bars of Mumbai.

Patna, July 22 (IANS) A day after a high profile sex racket was busted in Rohtas district, the Bihar government directed all district magistrates and superintendents of police (SPs) to keep an eye on orchestra organizers and their recruitment process.

In Bihar, a large number of orchestras are operational in several districts.

Raj Kumar, the director of the social welfare department of the Bihar government, has written to the DMs and SPs of all 38 districts in this regard.

"We have directed officials of all districts to keep an eye on orchestra operators and act appropriately once any complaint or tip-off about their wrongdoings emerges in the public domain," Raj Kumar said.

On July 3, Shahina Parveen, a Patna based social activist, wrote to the social welfare department pointing out that flesh trade rackets were operating on a large scale in the guise of orchestras.

"As large numbers of families are in dire financial stress due to the pandemic, the orchestra organizers are taking advantage of the situation to trap under-privileged girls through lucrative offers. The operators' goal is to generate easy money by forcing the girls into the flesh trade and human trafficking," Parveen said.

The Bihar police on Tuesday morning raided a house in Bikramganj town in Rohtas district and rescued 6 minor girls. The sleuths also arrested 5 persons including the kingpin of the gang, Rekha Devi.

"Rekha used to give offers of providing jobs in the orchestra with handsome salaries. Once a girl fell into the trap, she made her captive in the house and trafficked her to Mumbai. The accused also owns a house in Mumbai and used to supply girls to dance bars and was involved in the flesh trade," the officer said.

"We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC -- murder, human trafficking, kidnapping and POCSO Act. The police team also seized Rs 1.71 lakh cash, apart from anti-pregnancy and abortion pills from the house. The victims were shifted to a shelter home in Rohtas district," she said.

--IANS

ajk/skp/bg