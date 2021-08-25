Bihar govt gears up to tackle third wave of Covid-19

The people of Bihar had witnessed mayhem due to the complete collapse of the state health infrastructure during the second wave of Covid-19 this year.

Patna, Aug 25 (IANS) Keeping in view a possible third wave of Covid-19, the Bihar health department is gearing up for arrangement of medical facilities in the state. The aim is to minimise casualties during the possible third wave of the pandemic.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting on Covid crisis management with the Chief Secretary on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of 'Unlock-six'. The 'Unlock-five' will end on August 26.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey said the third wave of Covid may affect children more compared to the previous two waves.

"We have to be extremely careful this time. Hence, we have planned to increase Paediatric Intensive Care Unit beds in every district of the state. We will provide ambulances with advanced life support systems in every block in the next three months. The health department will recruit 3,000 teachers in the next 20 days," Pandey added.

The state government is also likely to open religious places such as temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, among other places which are currently shut, under 'Unlock-six'.

