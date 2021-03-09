Bihar govt promotes a dead doctor as civil surgeon

The transfer order came on Monday evening and the list had the name of Dr. Ramnarayan Ram apart from 16 other medical officers.

Patna, March 9 (IANS) The negligence of the Bihar Health Department came to the fore when it promoted and transferred a dead medical officer to the post of civil surgeon in Sheikhpura district.

Dr. Ramnarayan Ram, was in-charge of Bikramganj sub-divisional hospital in Rohtas district when he passed away on February 7. A day later, his colleagues had also organised a condolence meeting.

Interestingly, the list had the signature of Anil Kumar, the joint secretary of the Health Department.

When the goof up was brought to the notice, Dr. Sudhir Kumar, the civil surgeon of Rohtas district was astonished. He also confirmed that Dr. Ram died on February 7 and a new doctor was deployed there as in-charge.

"As soon as I came to know about the development, I informed the Health Department to rectify it," Kumar said.

--IANS

ajk/dpb/ash