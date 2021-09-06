Bihar govt waiting for PM's response on caste-based census

"The demand for caste-based census is coming from almost all the states. It will be great if caste-based census is conducted in the country. It will give a clear picture about the number of castes in the country so that we could prepare policies for them accordingly," Kumar said after the 'Janata Darbar' on Monday.

Patna, Sep 6 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that the state government is still waiting for the response of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on caste-based census.

"Now it's up to the Centre to take a decision in this matter. Caste-based census is in the interest of the country. A section of people are saying that it may create discrimination in the society. I personally believe that caste-based census will unite the society," Kumar said.

The earlier caste-based census was conducted 90 years ago during the British era in 1931 and the country has followed the same since then.

The Bihar government had sent a letter to the Prime Minister on August 4, requesting him to give time so that an all-party delegation can meet him and put across their point of view on this issue.

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, had sent a proposal to Nitish Kumar to seek a meeting with the Prime Minister. The all-party delegation had met Modi on August 23.

The Centre has already said that it is not in favour of caste-based census in the country.

