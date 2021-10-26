Bihar govt will fall after the bypoll results, says RJD leader

"The RJD is going to win two seats of Tarapur in Munger and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district. As soon as the result comes in favour of the RJD, the Nitish Kumar-led government will fall down like a house of cards," he said.

Patna, Oct 25 (IANS) RJD MP Manoj Jha on Monday claimed that the NDA government in Bihar will fall soon after the results of the October 30 by-elections come on November 2.

"I have been campaigning in Tarapur for the last four days and every person I have been meeting is in favour of voting for the RJD. The difference of seats between ruling NDA and opposition parties is not big. Anything can happen. I have never seen such an importance in a by-election," Jha said.

While reacting to the statement of Congress state in charge Bhakta Charan Das, Jha said that he is a "drawing-room politician", who does not know the "ground reality" of Bihar, and should take feedback from his MLAs before commenting on the RJD.

Earlier in the day, Das blamed RJD leaders for breaking the alliance.

"They have made unacceptable remarks on Congress party and leaders ahead of Bihar by-election. They have not considered our 19 MLAs. They have made the mistakes and not us. Now, there is no future of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar," he said.

--IANS

ajk/vd