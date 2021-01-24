Bihar govt will focus on 'Saat Nishchay-2' in 2021, says Nitish

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 24 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said his government in the state will focus on implementing the schemes under 'Saat Nishchay-2' programme this year.



"All the preparations are on regarding the budget to be presented in the budget session. The date has been decided by the cabinet," Kumar told reporters.

"A supplementary budget will also be presented for this year. Our attempt is to complete the pending work and for 'Saat Nishchay-2' we have formulated the schemes to be covered. We will start this scheme this year. We have also completed the surveys," he added.

Nitish further said: "Also, the pending work from 'Saat Nishchay-1' under schemes like 'Har ghar nal ka jal' will be completed. Under 'Jal jeevan hariyali abhiyan' also work will be completed. The budget will focus on development."

The Rs 2.7-lakh-crore 'Saat Nishchay' (Seven Resolves) scheme was announced by Nitish Kumar before the 2015 assembly elections which he had fought against the BJP as part of the Mahagathbandhan with RJD and Congress.

Electricity, sewage connection, toilets, piped drinking water, and metallic roads, water to farmer's field were some of the components of the scheme.

On October 10, 2020, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Janata Dal United's (JDU's) "7 Nischay part-2" plan for the development of the State and to make it self-reliant in the coming years.

On Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition, the Bihar Chief Minister said, "I want him to recover well soon. You know that when we were in different camps earlier then also I used to enquire about his health. In 2017-18, his family members had said that I do not enquire about his health but I want him to recover soon." (ANI)

