Bihar health department on alert after rise in viral fever cases

The department has sent dedicated medical teams to Siwan, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and rural areas of Patna to control the situation.

Patna, Sep 9 (IANS) The health department of Bihar is on alert after viral fever cases among children rose in several districts of the state triggering panic among parents.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, the executive director of Bihar state health committee, said: "Cases related to viral fever, cough-cold, pneumonia etc have been registered in large numbers. Hence, we have alerted the health officials of every district. They have been asked to be present in the hospitals and take care of kids."

At present, 30 children are admitted in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) Muzaffarpur while 75 children are in different private hospitals. Some of them have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

In Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), 122 children are currently admitted in NICU and PICU wards and 13 of them are having pneumonia.

Around 80 minor patients are admitted in Nalanda Medical College and hospitals (NMCH) and 18 of them are having symptoms of pneumonia.

Due to rising cases of viral fever and pneumonia, parents are hesitating to send their children for off-line classes to school.

Due to this, several schools on Wednesday decided to take examinations online for classes 1 to 5 in Patna.

--IANS

ajk/skp/