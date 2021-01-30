Bihar: JD-U slams RJD's 'human chain' event as 'human-less'

Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) The ruling Janata Dal-United in Bihar has slammed opposition RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over the low turnout in the RJD's 'human chain' event held here on Saturday.

"Since the announcement of 'human chain' programme, we are also looking forward to see what strength 'Mahagathbandhan' has. In the absence of people, it was considered a complete failure. It was like a 'human-less human chain'," he said.

"After every 'human chain', we have witnessed traffic disruption in Bihar. On Saturday, there was no effect of the 'human chain' on the road. The road was as it is and traffic movement was smooth. Copying events sometimes hurts people and today the leaders of 'Mahagathbandhan' were exposed after this event," Singh said.

JD-U leaders claim that 'human chain' events were organised by their party during Jan Jeewan Hariyali programme and were highly successful. RJD leaders are inspired by that success and tried to do the same in a bid to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government, they said.

The opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav organised a 'human chain' programme across Bihar to show solidarity with the farmers who have been agitating for the past two months against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

Tejashwi himself was present at the event at Budha Garden near Patna junction on Saturday afternoon. He said that his support for the farmers will continue in Bihar until the Centre withdraws these laws.

