Bihar: JD(U) leader mocks Tejashwi Yadav; says he's waiting for falling mango from tree in offseason

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 27 (ANI): Reacting to the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement that BJP-JD(U) government will be pulled down in 2-3 months, Janata Dal-United (JDU) national president RCP Singh said that Tejashwi is daydreaming:"Nothing will happen if you wait for mango to fall when there is no season."



Briefing the mediapersons here, Singh said, "There is a season of mango. Nothing will happen if you wait for mango to fall when there is no season. The Leader of the Opposition is dreaming. I suggest him (Tejashwi Yadav) to do the work honestly that he has got. The government is formed by the people. It is elected by the vote of the people. Formation and fall of government happen only once. We have the majority and our government will run for five years."

Singh's comment comes against the backdrop of RJD leader's claimed that the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would fall in the next two to three months.

Asked about Tejashwi Yadav's call to LJP leader Chirag Paswan for joining hands, Singh said, "Both have the same background. Ram Vilas ji had come to Janpath by learning politics from village fields. But he (Chirag Paswan) wants to come to the village fields from Delhi's Janpath. Both (Paswan and Yadav) have found a place in politics because of their families. And both have the same thinking and background."



In a public meeting in Raghopur in the Vaishali district on Friday, Tejaswi Yadav had said, "The present Bihar Government had failed in every front. So many scams happened during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's tenure, but no action was taken. The government will fall in 2-3 months." (ANI)
























































































