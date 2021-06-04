Bihar launches 'Mera Panchayat Corona Mukt' campaign

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Bihar government on Friday flagged off 'Mera Panchayat Corona Mukt' campaign in Darbhanga in an effort to arrest the surge in COVID-19 cases in rural areas of the state.



Darbhanga district administration announced that five Gram Panchayat who exel in carrying out the campaign will get appreciation certificates from district administration as well as a recommendation to the state.

Darbhanga district magistrate Thiyagrajan SM said: "Our motto is to make villages and panchayats Covid-free. Most of the population live in villages so it is nessesrry to focus on the situation there. In this campaign, we will sanitise villages, vaccinate people, and distribute masks."

Besides the district magistrate Dr Tyagrajan, DDC Tanay Sultania, Assistant Collector Abhishek Palasia and Panchayti raj Adhikari Alok Raj were also present at the event.

Bihar recorded a total of 11,431 active Covid-19 cases. (ANI)