Bihar Mahagathbandhan announces event to end rumors of rift in alliance

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): In a bid to put an end to rumours of a rift in the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, all political parties of the grand alliance will organise an event on the death anniversary of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia to exhibit strength.

"We will organise a massive event on the upcoming death anniversary of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on October 12. We will put an end to the rumours of a rift in Mahagathbandhan and prove that we are strong. Leaders from all the alliance parties will be present at the event," Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha said on Sunday.The RLSP leader made the statement while addressing a press conference along with other leaders of the Mahagathbandhan here."In the last 15 years, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done nothing in terms of education, healthcare and employment. People of Bihar are rejecting Kumar," Kushwaha said.He also said that a committee consisting of senior leaders from all the alliance parties was also formed to organise the event, which will be held in Patna."The Mahagathbandhan will also contest the assembly elections together and bring justice to the people of Bihar," he added.The assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held next year. (ANI)