Bihar man beaten to death by mob for attacking teacher

Jamui (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): A man was brutally thrashed to death by a mob for allegedly attacking a teacher here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased shot the teacher in the leg and later hid inside a house in the vicinity. The man was later found by the mob and beaten to death.



The deceased has been identified as Amar Singh, a resident of Son Khar village.

"Yes, people have killed the man who attacked the teacher. Some of them also set the house on fire where the deceased was hiding. The situation is normal here. We are investigating the matter," said Rampukar Singh, SDPO, Jamui.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation in the matter is underway.

