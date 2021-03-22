Bihar man kills wife, hangs self in Siwan

The incident took place in Basaw Tola Nagri village late Sunday. The incident came to light on Monday when neighbours reached the house.

Patna, March 22 (IANS) Marital discord turned ugly in Bihar's Siwan district when a husband repeatedly stabbed his wife to death in front of his four minor children. The husband later hanged himself.

The husband, Rajesh Rai, 40, always had arguments with his wife Ramkali Devi. On Sunday night, he came to the house and had a physical altercation with her.

"The accused stabbed her multiple times using a kitchen knife. He also slit her throat leaving her in a pool of blood. After committing crime, he hung himself from a ceiling fan," said Ashutosh Kumar, SHO of Basantpur police station.

Rai was a vegetable seller and he was facing financial difficulties.

The couple has three minor sons -- Sonu, Monu, and Prince and a daughter, Nandini. All are in the age group of three to 12 years.

--IANS

ajk/in