Bihar minister Bablu's wife leaves LJP to join the BJP

Patna, Feb 22 (IANS) The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) received another setback on Monday when Nutan Singh, the party's only member in the Legislative Council, joined the BJP.

Singh and former IAS officer Uday Pratap Singh joined the BJP at a function held at the BJP state office on Monday.

Singh's husband and minister in the Bihar government Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu, was also present on the occasion.