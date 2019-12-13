Bihar minister criticises Prashant Kishor for opposing JDU on CAA

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): State minister Ashok Chaudhary on Friday criticised JDU vice president Prashant Kishor for opposing the party on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying that the poll strategist comments embarrass party leadership.

"Prashant Kishore's statement is embarrassing to JDU leadership. He is not a politician but an election strategist. We know that he is currently working for Mamata Banerjee. All this is being done keeping West Bengal in mind," he said.

Kishor had asked JDU leadership to reconsider its decision to vote in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.Today, he urged non-BJP ruled states to clear their stand on the contentious Act."The majority prevailed in Parliament. Now beyond the judiciary, the task of saving the soul of India is on 16 non-BJP CMs as it is the states who have to operationalise these acts. Three CMs (Punjab/Kerala/WB) have said no to CAB and NRC. Time for others to make their stand clear," he tweeted.The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, was passed by Parliament earlier this week and became an Act after getting the President's assent on Thursday. The legislation provides for citizenship to non-Hindus of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)