Bihar minister criticises state police over Holi murders

"The way 5 persons were killed in Madhubani under the Benipatti police station on the day of Holi, is a reflection of the callous manner in which the state police are functioning," alleged the minister.

Patna, April 3 (IANS) A few days after the shooting in Bihar's Madhubani district that led to five people being killed on the day of Holi, Neeraj Kumar Singh 'Bablu', the environment and forest minister of Bihar, has slammed the state police.

He visited Benipatti on Saturday and met the victims' family.

Bablu joined a group of leaders who are part of NDA government in Bihar in criticising the police.

Earlier Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal and JDU MLA Gopal Mandal had criticised the police for their inability to prevent rising crime in the state.

The firing incident near the Benipatti police station began in the morning on the day of Holi. The injured were taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital where three people succumbed to injuries.

The Madhubani police said they have made eight arrests in the case.

"We have arrested 8 persons under the alleged charges of murder and a hunt is on to nab the other accused," said Dr Satya Prakash, SP of Madhubani district.

--IANS

ajk/ash