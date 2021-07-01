Bihar Minister Madan Sahni resigns alleging high-handedness of bureaucracy

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 1 (ANI): Bihar Minister and Janta Dal (United) leader Madan Sahni on Thursday resigned from his ministerial post expressing displeasure over the high-handedness of the bureaucracy.



Speaking to ANI, Sahni said, "I am resigning in the form of a protest against bureaucracy. I have got residence, vehicles and staff to serve me but they are of no use if I cannot serve people."

The Bihar Minister has alleged that the officers in the state do not follow the instructions of the public representatives.

" If officers don't listen to me, I won't be able to get people's work done. If the demands of people are not fulfilled, I do not need this position or residence," he said.

He further said, "The officers in the state are not under the control of anyone and are not following the instructions of the public representatives."

Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi said that he is unaware of the resignation of Madan Sahni.

"I am not aware of this (Bihar Minister Madan Sahni's resignation) but it's true that many administrative officers don't give preference (to leaders' words). I had earlier raised the issue in a joint meeting of MLAs," he said.

"There are some loopholes in the implementation (of liquor ban). Poor people are being sent to jail. But rich people are freely consuming alcohol. Over 2 lakh poor people are in jail right now," he added. (ANI)

