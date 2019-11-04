Bihar Minister's son beaten up for overtaking car, seeks immediate action

Madhepura (Bihar) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Bihar cabinet minister Bima Bharti's son Raj Kumar was allegedly beaten up by a group of people for overtaking their car in Madhepura district on Sunday. Bharti has sought immediate action against the accused.

Bima's nephew, who was with Raj Kumar, was also allegedly beaten up by the people.



Narrating the incident, Bihar Sugarcane Industries Minister Bharti said, "These people hit my son with the butt of a rifle. I won't allow 'Yadav rule' in the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar."

She continued, "After reaching home, my son said that he was beaten up by Sushil Yadav's son and his nephew. Is there a ban on driving vehicles on the road in Bihar? Immediate action should be taken against the accused."

As per reports, Sushil Yadav is a former village head.

Prima facie, Bharti had gone to her parents' house for Chhath Puja. After the Chhath Puja, her son along with other members of the family was returning to home. While on his way, Raj Kumar allegedly overtook a car. Soon after that, the people in the other car stopped Kumar and allegedly started beating him up.

People has registered a case in this regard and is further investigating the matter. (ANI)

