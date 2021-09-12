Bihar Minister slams Chirag Paswan for trying to derive 'political mileage' from Ram Vilas Paswan's death anniversary

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 12 (ANI): Bihar cabinet minister Sumit Kumar Singh on Sunday hit out at Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan for trying to derive "political mileage" by observing the death anniversary of his father and late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan ahead of its time.



Singh, who is Bihar's minister of science and technology also took a dig at a viral video of Chirag Paswan prepping for a speech in front of a photograph of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan where he could be seen giving multiple takes while attempting an ode to his father.

"I think this is a political death anniversary," said the Bihar Minister commenting on the mega event of Ram Vilas Paswan's death anniversary in Patna today.

"Today, late Ram Vilas Paswan's soul would be troubling, because his son is observing his death anniversary untimely to take political mileage," said Singh.

Further slamming Chirag Paswan, the Bihar minister said, "You might remember a video that went viral after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, where he (Chirag Paswan) was seen joking. Today also, he observed the death anniversary on the wrong day. As I remember, Paswan Ji died on October 8."

Lok Janshakti Party observed the first death anniversary of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday.

Last year on October 8, the founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Ram Vilas Paswan passed away following an illness at the age of 74. (ANI)

