Bihar ministers in ugly spat on 'officialdom'

Jibesh Kumar on Saturday said that there is no officialdom in his two ministries. Kumar who became a minister in Nitish Kumar government on BJP quota, is representing Jale constituency in Darbhanga district.

Patna, July 3 (IANS) Bihar minister Madan Sahani who had offered to resign as social welfare minister, has slammed fellow Cabinet minister Jibesh Kumar for the latter's statement on "no officialdom" in his ministry.

Kumar was asked to react to Sahani's allegation that departments of Bihar government are run by officials and there is no respect for public representatives including MLAs, MLCs and Cabinet ministers in Nitish Kumar government.

"I don't know what is going in the department held by Madan Sahani but I am fully confident that there is no officialdom in my two ministries," Kumar said.

"If anything happened in his department, it is a matter of our family and it will be sorted out," Kumar said.

After the statement, Sahani asked Kumar to "stay within the limits".

"I am a political person and not a tout who adjusts with bureaucrats. Jibesh Kumar should keep such a level to himself. I know him. He belongs to my native district. I know much better than him about this line," Sahani said.

"Kumar is holding two ministry portfolios and hence he is happy. He should stay within his own limits. Who is he to give certificates to others?" Sahani said.

Sahani however did not disclose when he would resign from his post.

