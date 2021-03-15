Bihar MLA Anant Singh produced in court in AK 47 case

Around 100 police personnel including three SP rank officers, many DSPs and inspectors were present in the Patna lower court to provide foolproof security to Anant Singh.

Anant Singh is currently lodged in Beur jail in Patna in connection with the illegal possession of an AK 47 assault rifle.

His supporters however alleged that the Bihar police was conspiring against him.

"Our leader has a threat to his life and Bihar police are conspiring against him. He is ill and underwent treatment for 5 days in Patna AIIMS. He was taken on a stretcher to the court. They put the stretcher on the floor during the court hearing. There are many options like video conferencing to present him in court," said Bantu Singh, the right hand man of Anant Singh, who was recently appointed as spokesperson of the RJD.

Anant Singh was arrested for the illegal possession of an AK 47 rifle on August 17, 2019. Besides the AK 47, a huge cache of ammunition was also recovered during the raid at his ancestral house in Patna. He is booked under the Arms Act.

--IANS

ajk/bg