Bihar Police arrest arms trafficker in Lakhisarai

Kabaiya police of Lakhisarai district seized eight country-made pistols (Katta), one pistol and 70 live cartridges from the accused's possession when he was waiting for a Kolkata-bound train at the Lakhisarai railway station.

Patna, March 6 (IANS) Police in Lakhisarai town of Bihar on Saturday arrested an inter-state arms trafficker, who was planning to smuggle huge cache of arms and ammunitions to poll-bound West Bengal.

The official identified the accused as Raju, who obtained the arms consignment from a link in Munger, known for its underground trade in country-made arms and ammunition.

"The matter is under investigation and we are trying to find out Raju's handlers in West Bengal," said K. Kumar, SHO of Kabaiya police station.

"We are cross checking the claims of accused," the official said. Raju has mentioned political connections, sources said.

The Assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled in 8 phases from March 27 to April 29 and the counting will take place on May 2. Violence in expected in the run up to the crucial polls.

